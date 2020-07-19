To The Daily Sun,
“Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it.“ — Proverbs 3:27
I have over a decade in retail experience, and understand the complexities of a retail environment. I am running in the Democratic State Representative Primary to represent the people of Belknap District 3 Laconia. If you work in retail, I am your candidate.
Retail workers have been on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government has done little to help them. I feel that essential retail workers are the real heroes of the pandemic, and deserve fair compensation. We must do more than merely thanking them.
The Granite State should designate essential retail workers as first responders. The first responders designation must give essential retail workers hazard pay during the pandemic, and must include back pay on all prior weeks of the pandemic.
The hazard pay amount must give essential retail workers more than the recent $600 extra a week unemployment relief effort. Most essential retail workers are receiving less than those who are collecting federal unemployment, and that is wrong.
I am glad our great Governor Sununu chose to give police officers, firefighters, and EMTs hazard pay, but we should also include essential retail workers.
The first responders designation must provide essential retail workers with free testing and treatment. Most essential retail workers do not have good health insurance. I believe that providing free testing and treatment would prevent the further spread of the pandemic.
The first responders designation must also provide essential retail workers with free child care. When schools are not open because of the pandemic, many retail workers with children must stay home. A decrease in workers can often result in overwhelming a store.
Finally, the first responders designation must provide essential retail workers with masks and gloves. When many retail workers are already paycheck to paycheck, expecting them to purchase masks and gloves to wear while working is unrealistic.
The Granite State should designate essential retail workers, the real heroes of the pandemic, as first responders, and give them hazard pay, free testing, free treatment, free childcare, free masks, and free gloves.
Samuel Hoehn
Laconia
