To The Daily Sun,
“When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” — Proverbs 21:15
We have all heard talks about how to reform the police departments with more training, banning certain practices, and outright defunding. Everyone seems to have an opinion on what has been transpiring since the death of George Floyd.
What has become evident is the prevalence of systemic racism within our police departments.
We all saw proof of systemic racism within police departments a few years ago in Wolfboro when Police Commissioner Robert Copeland was unapologetic in using the N-word while referring to President Obama.
A racist police commissioner shows us racism is systemic within the department.
New Hampshire has the finest police in the nation, but that does not mean we cannot extend that greatness further.
How should the Granite State reform the police?
I believe we must combine police reform efforts from recent discussions with privatization.
The United States has the greatest police on earth because of the decentralization of the police. Each state decides how to govern and hold law enforcement accountable.
I believe we can go to the next level and privatize law enforcement.
We must take great care in not repeating the destructive mistakes of prison privatization. The private prison industrial complex is fueled with the incentive of keeping people in prison. A private police force would not have an incentive to arrest people without a good cause. Competing private police forces would have an incentive to fight real crime, and eliminate racism within the department. A complaint of racism against a private police force could cause a loss of contract.
A free market private police force would eliminate the individuals who should not work within law enforcement.
According to Warren v. District of Columbia, public police do not have an obligation to protect citizens. A private police force would have an obligation under contract to protect people.
Where would the private police force companies come from? Most would form from among the finest officers already patrolling the streets.
The state should allow cities and towns to experiment with private police forces.Has a private police force ever been in use anywhere in the nation? In North Carolina, “company police” (private police) “while in the performance of their duties of employment, have the same powers as municipal and county police officers to make arrests for both felonies and misdemeanors and to charge for infractions” (NC § 74E-6).
In other words, private security guards in North Carolina have the same powers of municipal and county police, thereby comprising of a private police force.
I believe we can go to the next level and privatize law enforcement across Granite State cities and towns.
I often hear Republicans speak highly of the free market. I am asking those Republicans to put their money where their mouth is and pursue a free market privatization of police.
Live Free or Die
Samuel Hoehn
Laconia
