“By wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established” — Proverbs 24:3
The COVID-19 pandemic has been exasperating the affordable housing crisis. While a temporary ban on evictions relieves people in the short term, that is not sustainable. The Granite State should pursue a long-term solution.
I am running in the Democratic State Representative Primary to represent the people of Belknap District 3 Laconia.
The affordable housing crisis has three main forces that are causing the high prices.
The first is because of unavailable land to build more housing. The Granite State is abound with land conservation. I care about the environment, and believe we should continue to protect land from development. Less land to build on a horizontal plain necessitates the building on a vertical one. Increasing the amount of housing must come from building higher above the ground, and building lower beneath the ground. Unfortunately, zoning laws often prevent the construction of such housing.
The zoning laws in New Hampshire are hindering the construction of more housing. While most zoning laws are local, and should continue to remain so, a few on the state level are in need of reform. When reforming the zoning laws we must take great care to protect property values. I believe New Hampshire can balance property values with zoning reform.
The high state property tax is both increasing the cost of rent, and disincentivizing the construction of housing. The property tax is a combination of two taxes: a tax on land, and a tax on structure. Taxing structures is a disincentive to construct housing. I would suggest eliminating the state property tax, and taxing only land instead. A reduction of taxes would decrease the cost of rent, and incentivize the construction of more housing.
The Granite State should pursue a long term solution to the affordable housing crisis with zoning and tax reform.
Samuel Hoehn
Laconia
