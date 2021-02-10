To The Daily Sun,
My name is Sam Ducharme and I am running as a write-in candidate for the Belmont Public Library Board of Trustees.
Over the past few years my children, wife, and I have enjoyed the programming that the town of Belmont has had to offer for families, and at the heart of this for us has been the library. Literacy is an issue of great importance to me, and as one of your library’s trustees it will be my mission to be an advocate for you and the best interests of our library, and I will work with the other trustees to ensure its continued growth and longevity.
My professional background is in mental health counseling, which deals largely in collaboration with others, listening, and critical thinking. While these are all skills that I will bring to the board, it will be my passion and commitment that will be my greatest contributions to our library and town.
A clever Gryffindor once stated “when in doubt, go to the library.” As your newest trustee I will work hard to promote the mission of our library and its importance in the community, both when in doubt and confidence.
Thank you for your write-in vote on March 9!
Sam Ducharme
Belmont
