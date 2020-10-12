To The Daily Sun,
Has Sununu been a great governor?
Governor Sununu used his near-daily Covid briefings this summer to demonstrate he was in command and taking action. He formed committees to develop plans, issued hundreds of pages of guidance (much of which was suggestions, not requirements), and took credit for Dean Kamen flying in PPE from China. The Covid pandemic has been an unprecedented opportunity for him to dominate the news. How he has used it proves he’s a great politician, but not a great governor.
Unfortunately, there was no enforcement component for his guidance. When I asked his Covid Team to have someone explain the employee mask requirement to a non-compliant grocery store, I was told it was disseminated by the grocers’ association. Seems Sununu doesn’t place much value on his own guidance.
Unlike most governors, he never issued a mask mandate or gave towns the authority to do so. (Although a judge has ruled, they may.) Promised public service announces encouraging masks never appeared, and Sununu never wore one in public until August.
Most employees and customers now wear masks and feel safe, but Sununu deserves no credit for this. When Target and Walmart mandated customer masks, many stores followed suit. When they asked for a state mandate to help with enforcement, Sununu refused. He didn’t want to alienate hard-core Trump supporters. As it turned out, the disruption period was short. How many of the 500 New Hampshire lives lost could have been saved if he had mandated masks early on?
Sununu’s treatment of schools has been shameful. They were told repeatedly to wait for guidance from the state. What was released, just four weeks before the start of school, was generalized and of little value. School nurses still don’t have clear testing and quarantine guidance, enough PPE, or Covid testing kits. Instead of giving schools aid to cover all Covid costs, Sununu allocated $1.5 million for private school scholarships.
So, before you vote, ask yourself “Has Sununu really done better than Dan Feltes, or any Democratic governor, would have done?”
Rep. Sallie Fellows
Holderness
Log In
