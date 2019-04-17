To The Daily Sun,
On April 11, 2019, the federal step therapy reform was introduced to the House of Representatives by Raul Ruis (D-CA) and Brad Weinstrup (D-OH) as the Safe Step Therapy Act (HB 2279). The reforms proposed in this legislation will make step therapy a more TRANSPARENT process, that gives doctors the power to OVERRIDE step therapy decisions when medically appropriate and that takes into account personal MEDICAL HISTORY.
The Arthritis Foundation needs your help in teaching Congress the importance of step therapy and calling on our legislators to sponsor this important piece of legislation, which has gone to the Education and Labor Committee. Please take a few minutes to send your letter of support to our representatives in the House through the Arthritis Foundation’s Action Center @ http://bit.ly/H.B.2279.
Gaye Jacques
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.