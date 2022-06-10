To The Daily Sun,
Modern society is toxic. It was also toxic in my youth but I didn’t consume the same things that we consume today. Our dopamine receptors are overloaded with toxic distractions and I miss how I felt as a kid. Life was healthier without smartphones, social media, and a 24/7 constant barrage of instant gratification and notifications. Quite simply, we were healthier before the internet. We traded sanity for convenience and the toxic distractions have us believing that life is better but it clearly isn’t. Our nation is a mess because we are a mess.
How many companies make a profit off of our addictions? I’m guilty of helping Dunkin make a ton of money from my addiction to caffeine, but I’m done with that. I’m sick of being a slave to something that gives me mediocre sleep, fake energy, and a temporary dopamine rush. If you don’t think you’re a slave to caffeine, stop drinking it and see what happens. I miss the way I felt before I was addicted to it the same way I miss the way I felt before I got caught up in social media and the age of instant dopamine gratification.
That’s why I’m going to unplug as much as I can from modern society. I refuse to be a slave to any drug or dopamine distraction and I want my children to see me do it. I don’t want them to be soulless zombies addicted to screen time and fantasy land. I want to show them that they don’t have to succumb to the toxic distractions that surround them and seek to poison their bodies and minds. That starts with me and if you care about your kids, it starts with you.
Ryan Murdough
Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.