To The Daily Sun,
Congress is currently considering bills that include the ABC worker classification test to determine whether individuals can work as independent contractors or be forced to be hired as employees within their field. One of those bills is Senator Ron Wyden’s unemployment insurance reform bill, which is well intentioned, but the inclusion of the ABC test will adversely impact thousands of Granite Staters, especially those in the financial service industry.
Under current law, insurance agents, broker dealers and other financial professionals can choose whether to be an independent contractor or employee. Many companies in our industries offer both channels. Many of us choose independent contracting because it offers us the flexibility to personalize our services around our clients schedules, which rarely fit the 9 to 5 business model.
The ABC test was passed in California as a way to protect workers who felt exploited in todays ‘gig economy’ but ended up hurting workers across a myriad of industries. It already has had to be amended to include specific exceptions dozens of times. Congress should learn from the mistakes make in California and replace the ABC test with language that works for everyone.
Ryan McGinnis
Gilford
