To The Daily Sun,
As an eight-year inboard tow boat owner it is unfortunate to see a specific type of boat be attacked by other boaters and lake enjoyers. Claims coming out are inaccurate and certain opinions are specifically ignoring the inclusion of other types of boats who may very well do the same thing.
The care and enjoyment of our lakes and waterways requires cooperation and collaboration from all of us. New Hampshire’s bodies of water are held in public trust for all to enjoy. We need to be clear about rules and regulations for how to safely operate boats of all types. Recently, some lakefront residents have called to ban so-called “wake-boats” with claims that these boats will permanently erode shorelines and do harm to other boaters (with no mention of the large outboard and inboard/outboard boats on the lakes). I would suggest this is an extreme reaction — no special interest group should be able to take away the rights of others to lawfully enjoy and boat on our state’s bodies of water.
Let’s look at the reality of a recently completed statewide study of these boats. Expert presentations on wave energy showed waves from wake-surfing, if done at the appropriate distance, are no more problematic than waves from a 10-mph wind; hardly destructive. New Hampshire’s climate, with ice and storms, are more destructive to our shorelines than an occasional wake surfer.
There are laws on the books for how to operate all boats safely. When the rules are followed, there are few problems or disruptions. Let’s raise awareness about the law before jumping to bans. From personal experience, the “wake-boat” drivers that I have seen are actually very safe and are exceptional boating drivers.
Lakes don’t belong to the shorefront property owner. It is not proper or appropriate for those who can afford the high price of waterfront property to determine how lakes are to be enjoyed. We all have a stake — whether we live on the waterfront or trailer a boat from another town. Where you come from may differ, but we all have to follow the same rules. Let’s work together.
Ryan Hancock
Tilton
