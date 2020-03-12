To The Daily Sun,
Thank You Belmont Voters!
On behalf of the Town of Belmont, we would like to thank the registered voters who turned out to cast their ballots at the election held on Tuesday, March 10. The turnout on Tuesday was a testament to who we are as a community. Thank you!
Belmont Board of Selectmen
Ruth P. Mooney
Claude (Sonny) Patten
Jon Pike
