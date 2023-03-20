As a conservative Republican and a liberal Democrat, we are united in our abhorrence of the Ryan Murdoughs of New Hampshire and their hate-filled screeds. We have seen Murdough's pathetic emails and tweets and letters under the banner of his self-proclaimed New England White Network, thought by many to consist of only one sad loner.
The Granite State has a long lineage of close, loving and caring relationships between men, women and children of all races and ethnicities. We Granite Staters love one another through our many political battles. We teach our children that hating someone because they are Jewish, Black or Asian or any other ethnicity is not an option if they want to live long and successful lives in the real world.
Murdough's hateful theatrics, attacking folks for their support of transgender care for minors and adults, and his vile treatment of Victoria Sullivan, a proud member of our Jewish community, tells a very sad story, not about them but about him. Likewise, his attacks on Reps. Charlotte Dilorenzo and Amanda Toll, for their race, ethnicity and legislative positions.
The spray-painted swastikas and other messages of hate in our public spaces will never find a permanent home in our community or in the hearts of our neighbors. Throughout our history the blight of racism cannot be denied, but it can be denounced. Proud Granite Staters link arms against the Murdoughs of the world.
Hate does not stand a chance in New Hampshire. Not now. Not ever. We join together to protect our children from the hate, and to create a world free of racism and bigotry.
