To The Daily Sun,
In his March 12 letter, Rep. Richard Littlefield claimed that he never insinuated that $592 would be saved by “the 11 percent reduction in property taxes,” despite my claim otherwise.
The $592 figure cited was simply based on taxes on an average property of $300,000, using Mr. Littlefield’s own percentages. His assertion on Feb. 3 was that “Laconia’s property taxes will be going down 11%”. If he were correct, the owner of the average home would pay $592 less in taxes. Although he hadn’t bothered to do the math, I did it for him using his percentages, and he doesn’t dispute the math.
He has now changed his position, however, saying “No matter what the actual savings are...” It would appear, first, that he does not question my numbers, and second, that he feels the numbers don’t matter. In other words, he views the difference between saving the average taxpayer $592 a year or $37 a year as unimportant.
The most amazing part of Rep. Littlefield’s letter is that he still clings to the erroneous notion that the Belknap budget resulted in an 11% reduction in property taxes for the Laconia homeowner. Once again, he confuses Laconia “property taxes” with the county portion of Laconia’s property taxes. In fact, the county portion of the tax bill represents only a tiny fraction of the “property taxes.” And it is only that small portion that is affected in any way by the county budget. Mr. Littlefield’s repeated reference to an “11% reduction in property taxes” shows either a complete misunderstanding on his part or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.