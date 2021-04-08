To The Daily Sun,
What are some of the divisive concepts that have resulted in Americans being at each other’s throats, both figuratively and literally? Slavery comes to mind first, then women’s rights, including the right to vote. Some people want to believe that abolition of slavery ended the fight for equality for people of color, but a quick history tour through Reconstruction and the civil rights movement shows the opposite. Women are also still fighting for their rights, including control over their own bodies.
Should we ban discussion of this history and its continuing impact on the lives of today’s citizens? If there are empirical studies demonstrating a link between “meritocracy” and discrimination, should we burn those papers and prohibit our teachers and students from discussing and debating them?
That’s what HB 544 attempts to do. Its sponsors do not trust the people of New Hampshire to face truths about our history and to have open and honest discussions. Instead of looking at the divisions in our society and trying to use our experience to better our future, they insist on requiring everyone to wear blinders of ignorance, the primary one being that we are all colorblind.
Some of our Belknap County representatives are leaders of the “Hear No Evil, See No Evil” movement, promoting HB 544 with false claims that it is anti-racist. Many of these same self-described “anti-racists” voted against the 2018 Joint Resolution condemning hate crimes and racism that passed a Republican House 234 to 69 (no thanks to Belknap County, unfortunately). Rep. Ray Howard was one of the Nay votes.
Rep. Howard has even gone further. Not content with joining Rep. Sylvia in the idiotic attempted secession from the State of New Hampshire, Howard has now shamed us further with a hateful and rude email to Robert McCaw of the Council on American Islamic Relations. In response to an email from McCaw urging defeat of HB 544, Rep Howard stated: “Bob, if they don’t like being American they can go home.” First, unless Ray Howard is a Native American, he has no more right here than others, including the most recent immigrants and asylum seekers. Next, he apparently does not view the 3-4 million Muslim Americans as Americans. Who exactly is included in his little island of America? Anyone other than white Christians?
My message to Robert McCaw is an apology. We are not all like Rep. Howard, clinging to some mythical and idealized past, a past that excluded many of us from full participation. Most of us in New Hampshire welcome diversity and want to learn about all cultures. We are also strong enough and open enough to have robust discussions on “divisive topics.” All of us will be better for it. To me, there’s nothing more American than that.
Ruth Larson
Alton
