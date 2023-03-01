It isn’t often that I applaud Phil Wittmann, as his letters have typically been filled with hatred and bigotry. Nevertheless, the message I take from his recent letter attacking Hunter Taylor is that Phil now has second thoughts about some of the views he previously promoted, especially concerning race. He refers in his letter to the racism of Margaret Sanger, the woman who started Planned Parenthood and who has been criticized for her ties to the eugenics movement. Although many of these claims are simply the far right’s attempt to discredit promoters of reproductive freedom, Mr. Wittmann’s concern about racism shows a move in the right direction for him. Considering that Sanger died in 1966, he is clearly interested in having us all learn about the racism in our past history, even from many years ago.
Wittmann’s support for an honest look at our history will result in school curriculum teaching students about Jim Crow laws, and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, and the 1932 Tuskegee experiment, not to mention the hugely disproportionate numbers of Blacks killed at the hands of law enforcement. They will also learn about New Hampshire’s significant role in the slave trade. Wittmann’s quotation of the biblical phrase “thou shalt not kill” apparently also shows his support for the recent abolition of the death penalty in New Hampshire.
And although he refers in his Feb. 28 letter to Mr. Taylor (my husband) as his enemy, I honor Mr. Wittmann for his recent enlightenment, and consider him my newfound friend and ally.
