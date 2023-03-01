To The Daily Sun,

It isn’t often that I applaud Phil Wittmann, as his letters have typically been filled with hatred and bigotry. Nevertheless, the message I take from his recent letter attacking Hunter Taylor is that Phil now has second thoughts about some of the views he previously promoted, especially concerning race. He refers in his letter to the racism of Margaret Sanger, the woman who started Planned Parenthood and who has been criticized for her ties to the eugenics movement. Although many of these claims are simply the far right’s attempt to discredit promoters of reproductive freedom, Mr. Wittmann’s concern about racism shows a move in the right direction for him. Considering that Sanger died in 1966, he is clearly interested in having us all learn about the racism in our past history, even from many years ago.

