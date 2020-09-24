To The Daily Sun,
The situation regarding political signs in this area is very disturbing. I personally know of close to 10 Biden-Harris signs that have disappeared from private property in my neighborhood in the past week, and a few of my own signs have been taken down, although not removed. I would like to think that Biden signs are being stolen by supporters, or maybe even some recent Trump converts, due to their limited supply. If that is the case, I am disappointed that my own signs are not being taken at the same rate.
Joking aside, the situation has actually become very acrimonious, and we all need to be respectful of other people’s property and other people’s views. As a Democrat, I hear more about the removal or destruction of Democratic signs than I do about Republican signs. Nevertheless, it has come to my attention that this behavior is happening on both sides, and it is just as wrong when it happens to my opponent as when it happens to me. Vigorous debate on the issues is wonderful, even when delivered in a highly critical manner. Attempts to stifle the freedom of speech of others, however, is totally unacceptable.
I would never destroy or remove someone else’s sign (unless it was on my property) and I ask that others, both Democrats and Republicans, make the same commitment. Let’s engage in a debate of words and still maintain respect for the rights of others.
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.