The May 1 meeting of Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton was very lively and interesting, thanks in large part to our speakers, Al Posnack (Alton) and Prudy Veysey (Gilmanton). Al and Prudy are the co-chairs of Citizens for Belknap, a nonpartisan group that has worked to bring good government to Belknap County. Citizens for Belknap morphed out of an earlier group, Citizens for Gunstock, formed in reaction to the threats to Gunstock from the prior county delegation (the 18 state representatives from Belknap).
From the outset, Citizens for Belknap has been a nonpartisan organization, and the two co-chairs are no exception, with one being a Republican and the other a Democratic-leaning undeclared. During the 2022 election cycle, in an effort to bring common sense government to our area, Citizens for Belknap provided Belknap County voters with a voter’s guide that targeted the extremists and gave positive checkmarks to more moderate candidates. The resulting primary in September saw the ouster of a number of extremists. Citizens for Belknap continues its civic efforts by monitoring county delegation meetings and encouraging Belknap citizens to use our voices to protect important county resources such as the nursing home. The group will continue its work to replace fringe legislators with more reasonable representatives.
The Tri-Town meeting was open to all, with lively discussion from Democrats, Republicans and undeclareds. The speakers led the discussion of how to approach issues important to both parties (such as the housing crisis), and the need for both parties to promote good candidates. Tri-Town Democrats are interested in working across the aisle to solve our problems and to offer space to different perspectives. We have more in common than people sometimes realize.
