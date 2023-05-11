To The Daily Sun,

The May 1 meeting of Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton was very lively and interesting, thanks in large part to our speakers, Al Posnack (Alton) and Prudy Veysey (Gilmanton). Al and Prudy are the co-chairs of Citizens for Belknap, a nonpartisan group that has worked to bring good government to Belknap County. Citizens for Belknap morphed out of an earlier group, Citizens for Gunstock, formed in reaction to the threats to Gunstock from the prior county delegation (the 18 state representatives from Belknap).

