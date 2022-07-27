To The Daily Sun,
Recent events at Gunstock have been both heartbreaking and shocking. As a former Gunstock Commissioner, and someone who loves Gunstock, I have been appalled by the conduct of some of the Gunstock Commissioners (especially Peter Ness and David Strang) as well as members of the county delegation (especially Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia). The majority of the delegation has also been extremely disappointing in their cowardice or complicity with Silber/Sylvia. In particular, they never held a hearing on or even discussed the citizen petition to remove Silber and Sylvia, despite referral of the matter from all three county commissioners. In addition, they threw in the towel and approved the additional $30,000 legal bill without even seeing the emails between Silber/Sylvia and the lawyers.
