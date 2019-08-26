To The Daily Sun,
"What a World. Fear, uncertainty, chaos. It is a War in itself." — Jack Higgins
Set True! America's most dangerous enemies are NOT Muslims, the desperate asylum seekers at our southern borders, etc. Our most dangerous enemy is Mother Russia — a thousand years old, and still seeking for international dominance. Strategically, militarily, international diplomacy, etc. Russia prevails and rules.
I have lived in, worked, and felt, the former Soviet Union. The Great Patriotic War (aka World War II) is the standard of historical knowledge. The Russian equivalent of "Never Again."
Russia is successful and secure in restoring her historical Empire, and confident in extending influence abroad. (Even to assassinating people in foreign nations.) With superior technology, weaponry, and classical and political knowledge and skills, Mother Russia is dominating and manipulating the arena of international relations.
Sadly, the president of the United States is a tool of Vladimir Putin, and the post-Soviet regime. Russians do not love Trump, they simply USE him to sow international and domestic fear, uncertainty and chaos.
All this international mess strategically is beneficial to Mother Russia.
You may be sure that Russia will strive to manipulate the U.S. 2020 presidential elections to re-elect their stooge — Trump. And to continue to their advantage conflict, discord and chaos.
This is the world we love in, and live in. Let us do our best, to keep community. Golden Rule, together, etc. Hoping for keeping family values, and close-knit warm homes and families.
Share the love, and security for all.
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
