To The Daily Sun,
We all owe Ruth Larson a debt of gratitude for her letter of illumination. She claims it is a bizarre notion that President Trump has been the savior of people of color. And then she claims that this country has become a laughingstock due to our president's handling of the pandemic. He has done far more in four years to help minorities than Obama and Biden did in eight years and that is well documented. Does Ruth know that the BLM leaders are Marxists and don't care a thing about the black population?
Ruth then fractures the true numbers about Covid cases by stating that our country is only four percent of the world's population, but over 25 percent of Covid cases and that is how "the U.S. has embarrassed itself."
1/29/20 - Trump announces coronavirus task force; 1/31/20 - Trump administration restricts entry into the U.S from China; Biden calls it racist and xenophobic; 2/6/20 - CMS prepares nation's health care facilities for coronavirus threat; 2/25/20 - Trump asks congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus and adds new travel restrictions on 2/29; 3/4 - Laboratories meet at White House to work out coronavirus testing after the CDC bungled the test kits; USA leads the world in total tests at 94 million, more than five times any other country; We are second only to Denmark in tests per one thousand people; 3/13 - Trump declares a national emergency, 48 hours after a global pandemic was declared; 3/18 - Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to expand production of PPE protection; 4/10 - FEMA and HHS launch Project Airbridge to fly in shipments in days instead of months; Naval hospital ships Mercy and Comfort were rushed to the west and east coasts.
Sept 11, 2020, from John Hopkins: Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 of population, USA = 58.61, one of the lowest rates in the world. Where are the worst rates in the world you ask? New Jersey - 179.7 and New York - 169. — Democrat-run states. And near the bottom, Florida - 56.9 and Texas - 48.5 — Republican run states. The increase in death rates this year over the historical average - USA - +23, which is near the bottom worldwide. Or look at the number of deaths per capita: USA - 472.59, which puts us in 8th place with only France and Brazil having slightly lower number at 450.29 and 449.25 respectfully.
Biden wants to mandate mask wearing, even outdoors, even though countries like U.K, Germany and Australia have lower mask compliance than other countries who have fared worse. Biden has stated that he will shut the country down once again if the "science" says so. Studies are coming out now which predict that this shutdown will cause 10 times more deaths than the coronavirus. Another one would sent us into a deep depression. It is Ruth and the Democrats who should be embarrassed.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.