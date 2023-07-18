According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 390,000 unaccompanied minors crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into our country over the past three fiscal years. The Center Square reported that by early 2022, 45,000 migrant children have gone missing. Child liberator Tim Ballard said this administrations support for open borders is feeding the "economy of pedophilia." He added that $14 million a day is landing in the pocket of smugglers and traffickers. Those not ending up in the hands of pedophiles sometimes end up in dangerous jobs that violate child labor laws. This is an unconscionable crisis affecting children. One that the Biden administration doesn't seem to be concerned about. Is it because DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told our president that the border is secure?
Let's add the astronomic number of fentanyl deaths from the drug pouring across our open borders. The illegal alien influx into our cities that hurts resident children in need of services that are now stretched too thin. Abortion up until the moment of birth. Mutilation of children's body parts because they have been groomed to believe that if they are confused, they probably were just born into the wrong body. Teaching children that if you are white, you are privileged. And your Black classmate and friend is being oppressed by your whiteness. Masking children, keeping them out of school for one to two years and forcing an experimental vaccine, or an untested and ineffective therapeutic actually, on young healthy children. The Democrat Party is pushing these policies and beliefs. The Republicans are fighting back trying to protect our vulnerable children. So, who thinks the Democrat Party cares about protecting children? Why do people who care about the safety of children continue to vote for the party that harms them in so very many ways?
