To The Daily Sun,
"Fifth Column is any group of people who undermine a larger group from within, usually in favor of a larger group or nation" — Wikipedia. Tech tyranny, national mainstream media, deep-state swamp creatures, leftist indoctrinated academia, major league sports, Hollywood, and the mendacious Never Trumper establishment Republicans and their absurd Lincoln Project, all fit the bill. No social distancing in that Trojan horse. All of them are out to defeat our president through any means necessary. Those delusional Republicans think voting for the Biden/Harris ticket is a worthy endeavor because, "electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort."
"Stupid is as stupid does" — Forrest Gump. Intelligent GOP politicians doing stupid things. There will not be a functioning constitutional republic still standing for you wingnuts to embrace, once you find yourself a nice, polite, establishment Republican to defeat the Marxist-loving Democrats. They are so crazy that I must summon the sage advice of Daffy Duck: "Some people speak so much crap, it's difficult to know whether to offer them toilet paper or a breath mint."
Democrats apparently have no problem with free expression being a lost art in public schools. Or that the mainstream media perform like "Fifth Column" traitors by sympathizing with one party and shirking their responsibilities, which is to be objective reporters of events. NPR cozies up to a BLM Marxist sympathizer Vicky Osterweil, by giving a nod to her book, "In Defense of Looting," when they interviewed her. Another BLM activist proclaimed that "looting is reparations."
Democrats ignored the rioting while assuring us that Antifa is merely a figment of Republicans' imaginations. Now that they have had to admit that dozens of cities are burning, Democrats claim that President Trump is responsible for the destruction being committed by Antifa and BLM activists, even though he is the one who has offered to quell the riots. The mainstream media has compliantly repeated this paradoxical foolishness.
The giant tech companies, Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are increasing their censoring of content that doesn't fit the narrative of the Marxist leftists and the Democrat Party. Google erased the information about hydroxychloroquine put out by a group of "frontline doctors" because Google decided they know more about medicine than those doctors. According to Google, the science is settled against a very safe drug that has saved many thousands of lives. The masked battle against politicized corona fascism is just one more totalitarian chess move of today's radical Democrat Party.
The WHO and the CDC are hinting that it could be years before masks and social distancing goes away, even with a vaccine. Conservatives must not be intimidated. As Daffy Duck laments, "People push you to your limits. But when you finally explode and fight back, you are the mean one." By the way, my preferred search engine is "Duck, Duck Go", not Google.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
