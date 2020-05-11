To The Daily Sun,
So now I am a "covidiot," as I audition for a role in the Trump Clown Show as regards, Covid-19 — aka, the Wuhan virus — according to Mirno Pasquali.
I wrote incubate when the correct term is "intubate," which is when an endotracheal tube is placed through the mouth and then into the airway. That is done so that a patient can be placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing during anesthesia, sedation or severe illness. Patients in the non peer reviewed, not randomized study of VA patients were given hydroxychloroquine after having been "intubated". Mr. Pasquali was, I guess, too busy playing the "gotcha" game to take a quick glance at the study to understand what I was trying to say. To put it succinctly, the drug, HCQ,was given to patients who were mostly likely too sick to derive benefit from it, and some ended up with negative outcomes.
In the progressive, left-wing world that it would appear Mr. Pasquali resides in, it doesn't matter how many thousands of patients have been treated successfully with hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin by hundreds of doctors around the world. Until it has "been studied in well designed controlled clinical studies," it should not be used. There are so very many doctors who have treated their patients successfully with this HCQ cocktail who would vehemently disagree with Mr. Pasquali. I would gladly accept that treatment if I became sick with this virus. Of course, chiropractic adjustments are also part of my wellness protocol to keep my immune system functioning optimally. I suppose Mr. Pasquali would place me in the alternative medicine "clown car" for doing so.
This just in Mr. Pasquali, so please, if you will, pay attention: Here are the numbers of deaths per million for countries that used the HCG/Azithromycin early and prophylactic: India 6, Costa Rica 1, Australia 3, South Korea 5, Brazil 20, Israel 23 and the United States 167, where we have too often use it late and in hospitalized patients.
It is looking more and more obvious that we should have done what South Korea, Israel and Sweden did by using reasonable mitigation procedures while not shutting down the country the way we did. As Governor Cuomo was shocked to find out, most of the deaths in N.Y. have come from folks who were sheltered in place and in nursing homes. Peter Nilsson, professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at Lund University believes the economic devastation caused by the lockdowns will cause more deaths than the coronavirus itself. I think he will be proven correct.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
