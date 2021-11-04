To The Daily Sun,
Recent CBS news headline: "There were nearly 300% more new COVID cases on average this Labor Day than last year." There were no scientific explanations for this COVID conundrum as the virus continues to mutate, hospitalize, and kill. Oh, there was an insinuation of course. Those narcissistic unvaccinated folks must be to blame. Over 75 percent of American adults have been vaccinated and many of the unvaccinated have natural immunity from a previous infection. Last year no one was vaccinated and far fewer had natural immunity. Yet cases and deaths are up as compared to a year ago? And the only reason must be due to those unvaccinated modern-day lepers.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told us that these vaccines don't prevent infection or transmission, but they reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. We can all hope that is the case as this pandemic scourge continues to scorch the planet. Brian C. Joseph, MD tells us that on the science side, "the vaccines create antibodies to the COVID spike protein but not the other viral proteins including envelope, membrane and nucleocapsid." Dr. Joseph concludes that natural immunity covers all the viral proteins. If the spike proteins mutate, will the vaccine-induced antibodies be as effective?
So how effective are these vaccines, masks, social distancing, social isolation, lockdowns, etc.? It just seems like our medical community continues to admonish us to do the same things repeatedly while expecting a different result. Why has our medical community eschewed the use of therapeutics for the general public? Why does the medical community ignore the millions of folks who have natural immunity which is longer lasting and more durable? Why are nurses, first responders and others losing their jobs because they will not get vaccinated when many already have natural immunity?
Why does the medical establishment ignore nutritional prevention measures? For example, vitamins B complex C and D3, magnesium, potassium, zinc, curcumin, quercetin, black elderberry, astragalus, ashwagandha, probiotics, omega 3 fish oil, etc. Of course, check with your doctor for any contraindications. Ah, but in my humble opinion, here is the rub. "Reactive rather than proactive and preventative = profit, power and control over the huddled masses yearning to be free". George Orwell's 1984 meets Dr. Anthony Fauci's 2021 pandemic rules. The one size fits all cure appears to be worse than the disease for most everyone other than the elderly, morbidly obese, and those with multiple co-morbidities.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
