To The Daily Sun,
I am supporting Paul LaRochelle and Ken Roberts for Alton Selectboard. Paul and Ken have the best experience to manage the town’s affairs. Both men are non-political and have in-depth experience in how the town works. I have direct experience with Paul on the Master Plan Committee. He has demonstrated a pragmatic approach to planning for the changes that Alton will be facing, and his detailed knowledge of the town and its history has been very helpful. Ken was our highway department manager for many years and did an excellent job managing that department. Ken did an excellent job explaining road projects and was very responsive to residents' concerns. If anybody knows how to get things done, it is Ken. Please join me in making sure that Paul and Ken are elected to the selectboard.
Russ Wilder
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.