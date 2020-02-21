To The Daily Sun,
Dear Ashland Taxpayers,
I am running for trustee of the town trust funds because I have both the experience and the skill set to perform the job.
I am currently a BOS-appointed Scribner trustee, and I am the only trustee who has accepted the invitations of the BOS to meet with them and discuss the state of the Scribner Trust. If elected, I will continue this communication, both with the BOS and the taxpayers, as the Scribner Trust depletes. I will also work toward enforcing the Attorney General’s recommendation that the trustees discontinue their stipends from the Scribner Trust. Most important, I will seriously review Ashland’s invested money and work toward investing it in funds with much lower expense ratios (fees). This is what I did for my church, Holderness Community Church, and our investments are now earning a great deal more money.
I have decades of experience as a trustee for various organizations and a good deal of knowledge about investing. I believe in thorough, posted minutes, and I have been the secretary for numerous organizations, from the trustees of the Holderness Library (one of the many trustee positions I have held) to the Holderness Central School’s PTA. I am also currently working on my second bachelor’s degree, this time in math.
There are three elected trustees of the trust funds and two BOS-appointed Scribner trustees. Both the three elected trustees and the two appointed trustees form the five-person Board of the Scribner Trustees. The three elected trustees also oversee the other town trust funds, which include the Memorial Park Fund and the Firefighter’s Fund.
I believe that good communication is vital when working with taxpayer funds and/or funds for the benefit of the taxpayers. For that reason, I have videotaped all Scribner meetings and have posted them on YouTube. Simply search for “Ashland Scribner meetings.” As an elected trustee of the trust funds, I will continue this practice. I believe in transparency. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.
Amanda Loud
Ashland
