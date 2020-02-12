To The Daily Sun,
Dear Community: I am excited to be running for one of the open seats for Selectman. I have lived in Moultonborough for several years, raising two great kids along the way. I have a strong commitment to making this town the best it can be for future generations. Knowing how important this town has been for me and my family is what has pushed me to run for office.
Both of my children are now older. I have one in college and the oldest is getting married next year. I would love it if they were able to stay in town and raise their family here. They would love that too! However, having limited resources here in town makes that difficult for them to stay.
I have a vision for our small little town of Moultonborough that allows for strategic growth that aligns with our values and integrity as a town. Growing our small downtown into a thriving hub that keeps within our traditional sense of small-town living while providing opportunities for future generations to come. Creating ways for our young people to stay and thrive right here in town!
I know many of you are thinking that would mean more Dollar Generals. Absolutely not! I think creating space for local small businesses that are aligned with our community goals, needs, and values is a great way to create opportunities and provide resources locally. Providing green space for our community to gather is another great way to bridge both younger and older generations in town. After all, this is what is great about Moultonborough isn’t it?
Most of my career, I have worked in the public sector. I spent over seven years working for the State Parks System in the State of New Hampshire where I worked with municipalities across the state to support recreation programs, build recreational and conservation areas, and supplement and renovate older recreational areas. I have worked side-by-side with Moultonborough’s Recreation Department to help secure federal funding for our very own facilities here at Playground Drive.
For the past 10 years, I have worked in higher education where I have seen firsthand the impacts that limited resources in small towns have on our younger generation. Many of the college students I have worked with have been forced to move to larger metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Nashua, and Boston to find career opportunities and available housing. We are losing our very own talented children in these areas.
I look forward to talking more with you and encourage any questions you might have. I think that there is a strong candidacy this year for our Board of Selectmen positions and any choice you make would be a good one in my opinion. I hope that I am able to work for you to help build a stronger future for our small community for generations to come!
Shari Colby
Moultonborough
