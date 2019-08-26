To The Daily Sun,
My name is Laura Dunn and I'm running for the Laconia School Board Ward 2 seat as a write-in candidate.
I was born and raised in Laconia and have three wonderful boys, two who attend Pleasant Street School. I love this city and I’m passionate and committed to working with other leaders in Laconia.
My hope is to improve our schools and the School District, so all children continue to receive a quality education along with the best possible educational experience during their most informative years of growth.
I am currently the president of VIPSS (Volunteers in Pleasant Street School) and this is my third year being involved. I coordinate the enrichment events for PSS, along with organizing the fundraisers throughout the school year. I run the banking program, Save for America through Bank of New Hampshire, at PSS as well.
This past winter, I had the privilege of volunteering at the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction; this is something I look forward to doing every year and becoming a tradition.
In June, I finished coaching my son’s T-ball team and I am now helping coach my son’s U-6 soccer team.
I attended the Portrait of a Graduate session and thoroughly enjoyed hearing others perspectives on the district-wide survey.
On Election Day, Nov. 5, my name will not appear on the ballot. I'm asking all Ward 2 citizens to please consider writing my name in as your Ward 2 School Board write-in candidate. I'm grateful for this opportunity and you'll see me at the poll Nov. 5.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at Lad3259@yahoo.com.
Laura Dunn
Laconia
