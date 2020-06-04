To The Daily Sun,
I am biased, but I believe being a cop in New Hampshire is a special thing. The cornerstones of the profession are integrity and hard work. I have watched as the men and women of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department have been thrown into the media in an unflattering way. The innuendo set forth in your recent stories suggests an out-of-control department led by a sheriff who is not acting with integrity. Things are not what they are suggested to be.
I know every member of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department and I am here to tell you they are a collection of the most honest law enforcement professionals and our county should be proud of them all. We are fortunate to have them, led by Sheriff Moyer.
In reading the articles and letters now coming in, we are led to believe that a deputy in a leadership position within the department had no other options but to allow his attorneys to comment on confidential information leaked to The Laconia Sun for them to investigate. Any seasoned law enforcement officer knows that in our great state integrity is job one. They would also know the many tools to bring forth information about any law enforcement wrongdoing: N.H. Department of Justice, Attorney General, N.H. State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration. Credible complaints about law enforcement officers are investigated and action taken in our state.
There is nothing a good cop hates more than a bad cop; please wait and let all the facts come out before jumping to any conclusions with only half the story.
Roy T. Roberts
Belmont
