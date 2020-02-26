To The Daily Sun,
When that motorcycle crash happened in Randolph, Recycled Percussion jumped in to help.
With Roy Small in the hospital we need to pay that back some how.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
Low 36F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 8:26 pm
