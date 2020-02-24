To The Daily Sun,
Article Friday, Feb. 21, by Roy Sanborn. Praying to Get Out of A Listing. I am sure real estate articles are meant to educate. I have to say to Mr Sanborn, I enjoyed this article very much. I was sitting at a lunch counter while reading this and I felt myself laughing out loud. I enjoyed it so much.
It hit home on several levels, and I gained a lot of what I should have done before a purchase I made. But I loved it. It’s just too bad I hadn’t read something like this 2 years ago.
Thank you for making my day.
Ann Terlizzi
Tilton
