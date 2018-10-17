To The Daily Sun,
Vote for Rosemary Uiker.
We are witnessing a low point in American politics. Partisan politicians are destroying our country in their relentless pursuit of power and control. We need to take our country back again by replacing our hapless incumbents with hard working citizens determined to fix our broken system.
Let’s start at the local level. Residents of Meredith and Gilford, please vote to elect Rosemary Uiker to the NH House of Representatives.
A former educator, Rosemary and her husband Bill toiled countless hours managing a family business while raising five children in New Hampshire. Rosemary’s intellect, integrity, matched with her boundless energy, paid dividends when she entered the real estate industry and quickly became one of New Hampshire’s most successful agents. The focus of her life, however, never strayed from family and her children are a testimony to that. Every one of Rosemary and Bill’s children has achieved success. Many may know her son, Barry Uiker from Silver Sands or her daughter, Ellen Mulligan, who like her mother worked tirelessly to become NH’s most successful real estate agent, while raising her own family.
We would be fortunate to have such an intelligent, hardworking, and ethical person represent Meredith and Gilford.
If you agree it’s time to take our state and country back, let’s start now. Please join me and send Rosemary Uiker to the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Ed Geary
Meredith
