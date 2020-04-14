To The Daily Sun,
The theme for the 2020 National Library Week, Find Your Place at the Library, was decided long before any of us could have imagined the current pandemic and its consequences. Although most libraries are temporarily closed, there is still a lot going on and many ways to take advantage of the services available. National Library Week is an opportunity to celebrate Minot-Sleeper Library in Bristol and send out thanks to those who make it the special place that it is.
First, a shout out to the incredible staff, Brittany, Paula, Cindy, Shayne, Rayanne and Evelyn, who are continuing to provide valuable services to our patrons. They are available to respond to questions you have during the hours the library is regularly open. They can help you navigate the on-line services, borrow e-books, videos, audio books and more. Just call 603 744-3352 during regular hours (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 1 - 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m - 2 p.m.). We are also providing programs through a variety of virtual applications which you can check on our website (http://www.minotsleeperlibrary.org). In addition, staff, and other public officials, are reading stories for our children, playing games and finding ways to engage patrons on Facebook, Instagram and other social media. You can sign up for a library card for free if you live in any of the towns in the Newfound School District (Bristol, New Hampton, Groton, Danbury, Hebron, Alexandria, Bridgewater or Hill) or pay a small fee if you live outside the district.
We also want to thank the Friends of the Library who continue to play an essential role in creating the welcoming environment at Minot-Sleeper Library. There is a Friend at virtually every program from story hour to the N.H. Humanities programs. They welcome patrons and guests, provide delicious refreshments and help out in more ways than we can count. They provide resources that allow us to do things we would otherwise not be able to and they do this with an annual book and bake sale each summer and annual cookie swap in December. They underwrite much of the summer reading program prizes and are always there with a helping hand! We salute every wonderful Friend of Minot-Sleeper Library!
Finally, we want to thank the Town of Bristol, its citizens, the library trustees, and its public officials for their steadfast support of the Minot-Sleeper Library. We appreciate the patrons, their families and all those who help make the library a welcoming gathering place that has become the heart of the community. Please join me in acknowledging our appreciation for the many individuals and organizations that have made it possible for the patrons and community to benefit from the services and let’s work together to help get our Library opened again when it is safe to do so. For now, take advantage of the wonderful resources available during this challenging time! Happy National Library Week!
Rosemary D’Arcy
on behalf of the Trustees
of the Minot-Sleeper Library
