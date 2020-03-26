To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank all of our first responders during this coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic: All health care providers, police, firefighters, sanitation workers, clergy, the press, government, armed services, relief agencies, volunteers and anyone else who is giving of their time, energy, resources, and prayers to help others. You are all heroes! And thank you to everyone who is doing their best to follow recommendations to help keep the coronavirus from spreading. My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to all those who have lost loved ones or are suffering from loss of jobs, income, or peace of mind. We have rallied as a nation when attacked during WWII and 9-11. We can conquer this invisible enemy and rise up again as a nation with our resourcefulness and God’s help.
Our nation and the whole world have suffered labor pains throughout history since creation and the fall of human beings. Jesus said, “.....Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows, but take heart, for I have overcome the world.” John 16:33. God didn’t want to create human robots, that’s why He gave us free will to choose to love and obey Him, or not. Sin and suffering entered the world when we chose to listen to Satan and disobey Him. But God has given us a way out, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him (Jesus) shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16. I believe that soon Jesus is coming back to rapture His Church (those who have accepted Him as their Saviour). When Israel became a nation again in 1948 as the Bible predicted, the clock started ticking. I pray you are not left behind to suffer worse in the future than is happening now. It is your choice to believe what the Bible says — or not. God and America gave us freedom of choice. Let us never take our freedom for granted.
Regarding Israel, God made a covenant with Abraham, through his descendants and son Isaac, to give them the entire land of Canaan (Israel) as their possession forever, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Genesis 12:3. Israel has suffered much from disobeying God (just like all humankind) but they are still His chosen people. We need to stay allies with Israel if we want God to continue to bless us as a nation.
The Bible also says, “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and heal their land.” 2 Corinthians 7:14-15.
Rosalie Wright
Laconia
