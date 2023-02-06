I thought readers might like to hear about my mother, Mildred Lindsay. Feb. 4 marks her 107th birthday. She currently resides at Peabody Place in Franklin. She keeps telling us that she is ready to go and doesn’t understand why the Lord doesn’t take her. Her vision is failing, she is almost completely deaf, can no longer walk and is on oxygen 24/7, but her appetite betrays her. She loves to eat and seems to almost inhale her food. She is especially fond of apple pie. I gave her a piece last week in a sandwich box. She scraped every bit out she could with a spoon, then licked the container thoroughly. She then stated, “I would have done a better job if I had a longer tongue!” Too funny!
Mildred’s parents were Frank and Bertha Burnham. Her only brother was stillborn at full-term. Her father died when she was 11. Her mother raised their four girls by herself. Mildred’s identical twin, Marion, died at 99. Her middle sister, Ruby, died at 97. Her baby sister, Bertha, will turn 102 in April.
Mildred loved working on her 40-acre farm, where she lived for 75 years. Her family helped her with farm work whenever possible. She retired from Franklin Hospital as a nursing assistant. She was married twice and had three daughters. After her second husband died, she lived alone for 38 years. She occasionally went camping with family. She had a big garden, and raised goats, rabbits, pigs, turkeys, chickens, sheep, dogs and cats. She also enjoyed carpentry, crafts, making maple syrup, sewing, knitting and oil painting. She started painting when she was 76 and continued until she was 105. She produced almost 300 paintings for her family, friends, and commissioned paintings.
