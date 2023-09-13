To The Daily Sun,

I am writing to express my unwavering support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican presidential candidate. His steadfast commitment to championing protections for gun owners is a testament to his dedication to preserving our fundamental rights and ensuring the safety and freedom of all Americans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.