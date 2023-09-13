I am writing to express my unwavering support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican presidential candidate. His steadfast commitment to championing protections for gun owners is a testament to his dedication to preserving our fundamental rights and ensuring the safety and freedom of all Americans.
Under DeSantis' leadership, Florida has seen significant strides in safeguarding the Second Amendment. By eliminating the need for permits to carry concealed firearms, he has empowered law-abiding citizens to exercise their right to self-defense without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.
Additionally, DeSantis has taken bold steps to shield gun owners from financial discrimination. He signed legislation preventing credit card companies from using firearm-specific codes and protecting gun owners from unjust discrimination in banking and investing based on unfounded ESG tabulations. These measures uphold the privacy rights of lawful gun purchasers and defend their economic freedom.
Furthermore, DeSantis has shown unwavering support for our military veterans, allowing former firearms instructors in the military to use their experience to meet training requirements. This kind of thoughtful and inclusive approach recognizes the valuable contributions of those who have served our country while ensuring that they retain their Second Amendment rights.
In the face of challenges and opposition, DeSantis has proven himself as a steadfast defender of our constitutional rights. His legal actions and victories in protecting the Second Amendment against local government overreach highlight his unwavering dedication to upholding our fundamental freedoms.
As we look to the future, I am confident that DeSantis will continue to champion protections for gun owners and remain committed to preserving the bedrock principles that define our nation. He is the leader we need to ensure that our Second Amendment rights remain secure for generations to come.
