To The Daily Sun,
I have lived in Barnstead for 33 years, and finally found a viable candidate to replace Republican Representative Ray Howard; and that is Ruth Larson. Ruth ran for that position in 2018, and lost to Mr. Howard, after being subjected to an onslaught of derogatory misinformation and outright lies written by Howard’s supporters, and printed in the local papers.
I am fortunate to have known Ruth for several years, and the person depicted by her opponents is not the Ruth that I know. Ruth is a kind and generous woman, who wants to help people like you, and seeks nothing in return.
She wants to help the people of New Hampshire, and our country, live normal industrious lives in order to support their families, provide a safe place to dwell, a better than adequate education, and make sure that there is a public safety-net so that their lives aren’t shattered when something beyond their control affects their families. The Covid-19 Pandemic has shown us what can happen when medical catastrophes hit, resulting in loss of employment, loss of medical insurance, inability to find affordable child care, inability to pay the rent or mortgage, no medical leave to care for a loved one. Ruth supports programs that will provide help for all persons — Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, independents, etc. In return, they call her a socialist, liberal, communist, and the devil incarnate.
What would you and your parents do without Medicare & Medicaid? How about your friends and relatives who have to rely on Section 8 Housing, Medicaid, Food Stamps, Fuel Assistance, and other programs to help the poor and afflicted? These safety-net programs were put in place for all of us, not just for Democrats. They need to be protected, and Ruth Larson will work for you to protect and improve programs that support all of our families.
It is time for a change in District 8! Vote for Ruth Larson on November 3!
Ronald P. Blais
Center Barnstead
