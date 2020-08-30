To The Daily Sun,
In your August 27 edition, your headline stated, "More than 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19" related to Sturgis Rally. Assuming all of them contracted the virus there, which is unlikely, that matches the average case count here in N.H. reported during the same period. So people where no more like to be infected in Sturgis as if they stayed home in N.H.
This type of reporting just make this situation worse. You are spreading fear to gain readers and should be ashamed of yourself.
The facts are, somewhat between 365,000 and 500,000 people attended the Sturgis rally and 100 people who attended have tested positive. Do the math: that's between .000267 percent and .0002 percent.tested positive. Which is almost exactly the same rate here in N.H. So N.H. residents are just as likely to be infected as if they stayed home. If you look at MA residents they are infected at 300 percent higher rate. N.H. allows MA resident to enter freely and you have done no reporting on those travelers or how they spread the virus here in N.H.
Maybe it's time to objectively report facts, not create headlines to scare people into reading your paper.
Ronald Cribbie
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.