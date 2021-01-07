To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this in light of the riot that occurred Wednesday in our nation’s capitol.
To say that President Trump wasn’t mistreated these past 4 years by the press and Congress, and also likely election officials in this last election, is just blindness. Any thoughtful, honest, person has to admit that there have been different rules and a double standard as to how he was treated versus, say, Obama or any other president in modern history.
That said, any thoughtful, honest person would have to also admit that President Trump is the least dignified, least humble, most self-centered, and least likable person to maybe have ever held the office. I voted for him twice. And not until the events of yesterday did I have any regret about either vote. To be clear, by regret I don’t mean that I would have voted differently. Elections are about making the best choice even when there isn’t a good choice to be made. By regret, I mean that I felt immeasurable disappointment with the president after the fact. I think he did encourage them, but I also think he had no way of knowing what they would do. True patriots don’t and couldn’t be expected to do this. The rioters yesterday were no better than Antifa rioters, or BLM rioters, or looters during a natural disaster, or any other low lives that take unfair and illegal advantage of a situation. Situations we’ve all watched, particularly this past summer, and most (but not all) have condemned. The president should have clearly, firmly renounced these actions and he didn’t do it soon enough or strongly. Shame on him.
Many very good things have occurred in the past 4 years, not the least among them, an actual movement towards Middle East peace. Yesterday’s events did so much damage to a true patriot’s cause. Every participant that can be identified MUST be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Ron Brooks
Gilmanton Iron Works
