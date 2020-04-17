To The Daily Sun,
Last summer my wife and I moved from Bedford to Franklin to escape the growth, congestion, noise, cost of living etc. in the Bedford area. Being senior citizens, we were most excited about relocating close to Franklin Hospital, where we would have access to our primary care physician, diagnostic testing, lab etc. In addition, with LRGH nearby we were assured of receiving any needed medical care.
This past January we transferred all our medical records from our previous primary care physician, to our new physician at the Franklin Hospital. With the recent layoff/furlough of many doctors and nurses, we don’t even know if our primary care physician will be here to support our future needs. Had we known about LRGH’s financial difficulties we may have reconsidered moving to the Lakes Region.
Should LRGH not find a partner, like all other residents, we will be forced to travel longer distances for health care, which will be inconvenient at best. Not to mention the hassle of starting all over finding and building trust with another primary care physician. Let’s hope LRGH gets its act together and finds a solution to its troubles. Perhaps like others have suggested, they need a complete overhaul in management.
Ron & Barbara Bowman
Franklin
