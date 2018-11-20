To The Daily Sun,
The November 13 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun printed photographs of Mayor Engler’s visit to Italy, and one on p.25 describes him as touring “the Roman Coliseum.” That word is properly spelled COLOSSEUM. It is named for the COLOSSUS of Nero, a COLOSSAL statue of the emperor, which stood near the entrance to the amphitheater.
The word is not derived, as your spelling would suggest, from an unpleasant part of the human anatomy.
Jane Whitehead
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.