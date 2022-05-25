To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank The Daily Sun for introducing the candidates for U.S. Senate. I would like to disagree with Mr. Jeff Robbins' editorial. It is easy to work with your opponents on less important bills. What I don't see is Sen. Maggie Hassan disagreeing with the Joe Biden policies that are responsible for the current poor conditions we citizens are now experiencing. Additionally, when was the last time that Hassan showed up in Laconia for a real town hall meeting?
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.