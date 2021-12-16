To The Daily Sun,
By this time, everyone in New Hampshire has probably received their utilities bill. I just talked to a representative from my utility company (who I do not blame). He said he has never seen the rate this high in 25 years. This is a direct result of the results of the last election. This policy of shutting down gas lines is now affecting everyone. Be careful who you vote for.
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
