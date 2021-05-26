To The Daily Sun,
I noticed in Wednesday's paper that Rep. Chris Pappas visited Laconia on Tuesday. He walked the WOW Trail and met with three or so people. How many citizens of Laconia would like an opportunity to share their opinions and questions with him? He did come three years ago to the Laconia tech school. We need a rep. who is willing to listen to all of us, not just those who are looking for monetary support from the federal government. I never see anything on his website about immigration and the flow of drugs. Maybe if enough people write him he will come and listen.
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
