To The Daily Sun,
I would like to respond to Friday's letter about Dawn Johnson. My question for the writer is this: What ARE the values that Laconia residents share? If you go by the last local election, all four of our state reps are Republicans. At this point in time, a majority of Laconia residents agree with some of the values of our reps.
I am also wondering how the writer is able to see the heart of Dawn and claim that her apology was not sincere. The writer is entitled to his opinion but should not be slandering one of the candidates. You simply don't vote for her.
Roger Schneeweiss
Laconia
Another hypocrite
