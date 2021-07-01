To The Daily Sun,
As for beach regulations I have a few things to say. I remember a time when I was doing Naval basic training in San Diego, California. They provided a new recreation room with pool tables and other games. I was given a stack of posters stating the rules and told to put them all up on the walls. When I was finished there was not a place in the room one could stand without seeing multiple copies of the rules. The point I am trying to make here is that we want a tourist-friendly town. Having a bunch of rules posted everywhere doesn't help. Why not invest a little and provide some designated grille areas near the beach? It wouldn't hurt to have a dog park as well. And why, pray tell, are there no ice cream trucks roaming the neighborhoods and beaches? A certain government subsidized project in Richmond, Virginia is visited by an ice cream truck every day, shortly after the school bus drops off the kids, I noticed. Let us attract people to Laconia, not intimidate them with a bunch of rules. Just promote civilized behavior. If everyone on the beach is grooving to a song, crank it up! Then turn it down after the tune. Be civil.
Roger Krupa
Laconia
