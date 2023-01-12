As a former Gilford resident, I was astounded by the ignorance of Chris White’s letter to the editor. Monday morning quarterbacks have no idea what happened in Gilford on New Year’s. Mr. White implies an officer should be stabbed before using deadly force against a juvenile. Say what? Mr. White also suggests he “sticks up for the police.” He could have fooled me.
The question is not of one’s age but whether the officer reasonably believed there was an imminent threat. The actions will be judged on law, specifically RSA 627:5(2), which clearly Mr. White is incompetent to assess. Gilford PD has been respected as a professional agency since 1966 and its command staff can evaluate whether policies and procedures were adhered to. The Attorney General’s Office will determine if state law was adhered to.
Mr. White claims he would wager what happened. That is callous speculation and reckless emotion. He then references how police should be able to overpower a juvenile with a knife or shoot him in the leg. The ignorance just keeps compounding. This is reality and not some Hollywood movie. The use of force must comport with the threat and the intent should be to stop any threat.
Mr. White claims he doesn’t understand why there is no public outrage. Maybe because most people respect the police and provide the benefit of the doubt until established facts dictate otherwise. I suggest Mr. White examine Tennessee v. Garner and Graham v. Connor, and become informed on how the objective reasonableness standard applies. The use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene and not an unreasonable person uttering moronic statements, who is clueless as to what may have or should have happened.
