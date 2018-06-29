To The Daily Sun,
A heartfelt thanks to Laconia Rod and Gun Club.
With the warm summer weather here, we are quick to forget the cold and hard winters we face here in the Lakes Region. All of us at Laconia Area Center – Community Action, have just completed another year of our Fuel Assistance Program.
We are extremely grateful for the generous grant we received, for the second year, from the Laconia Rod and Gun Club. Through their hard work they not only provide gifts, food baskets, events and other meaningful assistance to families with children, they are also aware of the needs of our seniors.
The Laconia Rod and Gun Club established a fund two years ago, to assure that whenever possible seniors in Belknap County are not cold in the winter. Since the inception of this grant, we have assisted families in eight towns in Belknap County. For these seniors, there is no other resource available to assist when it is still cold and they no longer have fuel assistance benefits. If not for the hard work and dedication from the members of the Laconia Rod and Gun Club, some of these seniors would have struggled to make it through those cold winter months. We have received many heartfelt thank you notes that we have forwarded to the members of LRGC from the recipients of this grant.
Laconia Area Center staff look forward to being active participants in the up-coming annual Santa Jam Auction and Meat Bingo Raffle events again this year! We hope your will join us in supporting the wonderful fund raising functions this group organizes.
All of the staff at the Laconia Area Center would like to thank the Laconia Rod and Gun Club and all of its members for providing this much needed resource for the seniors living in Belknap County.
Lynn Tonkin
Laconia Area Center Director
Community Action Program
Belknap/Merrimack County
