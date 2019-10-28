To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I went to Boston Thursday night to see Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band at the Boston Garden. At 74 years old, he still got it!
If you don’t think you know this man and his band, he has sold over 75 million albums and has been around since the ’60s. Remember Tom Cruise sliding around the floors in Risky Business to Old Time Rock and Roll? Yep, his song. What’s the first thing you think of when you hear Like a Rock? Chevrolet! His song, too. You can have Travelin’ Man without Beautiful Loser. And who hasn’t sung Turn the Page in the car? He did them all Thursday night. 24 songs total. And with a smile on his face the whole time.
Bob was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. Believe it or not, Bob only had one song hit 1 on the charts with Shakedown from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack (I can’t believe it myself). Not Hollywood Nights? Not Against the Wind?
He played some Oldies but Goodies on Thursday. Mainstreet, The Fire Down Below, Shame on the Moon, Come to Poppa, the list goes on. So do the memories. I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s. I love these songs and the memories they hold. We sang along to every song and so did the rest of the crowd. He did a cover of Bob Dylan’s Forever Young and showed pictures of his fellow singers who have passed recently. Tom Petty, Prince, Glenn Frye, to name a few.
He ended his second encore with Night Moves and Rock and Roll Never Forgets.
Well played, my friend! Me and my wife and all of the fans of Bob Seger will never forget you. You touched our lives and with your music, made it better! Thank you for the Famous Final Scene!
Sean Holgate
Laconia
