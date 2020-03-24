To The Daily Sun,
This country has reached a crossroads in history. From the coronavirus, the assault on our democracy, the challenge reverberating to the economy, and assault by Big Pharma, threatening ongoing reductions of longevity, one ponders the future in the days ahead.
The current White House is divided between those aware of the realities of this pandemic and that of our president. Instead of taking a direction to guide this country, Trump continues to focus on himself, not the well being of this nation. His denial is further complicated by his failure to respect the norms established by science for good health sanitation practices. He continues to shake hands instead of the recommended "elbow bump." He refuses to isolate himself despite being in the presence of those already known to have this virus, even as other congressperson do this. He even refuses to be tested!
Instead of being a leader to guide us through this crisis, Trump defies science. along with medical and epidemiologists advice . It's again, all about Trump. His denials are life threatening to so many vulnerable populations. Our country is at risk because of Trump's ineptitude.
The economy is faltering as a direct result of the goods and merchandise being shipped from China, are being held and or banned by many countries. Individual state and local governments have been forced to make prudent decisions in dealing with the coronavirus as a direct result of Trump’s inadequate response to a very dire situation. Let's practice the precautions as one would do in the case of any viral crisis.
Even in this era of high tech, some things cannot avoid the natural process of disease. The surfaces of these high tech instruments alone, are just as contagious as the air we breath. We are all at the whims of nature.
This crisis is not a hoax. It's real, and borders on the same degree as the pandemic in the early 1900s, or the Bubonic Plague. Good hygiene practices will help reduce some of the mortality. Avoiding crowds is another.
Most importantly, we must not panic as this worsens crises, causing multiple catastrophic events, thwarting chances for recovery. By working together, we can survive this crisis by not tolerating any and all misinformation that is disseminated from Trump.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr
New Hampton
