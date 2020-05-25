To The Daily Sun,
A letter to The Weirs Times suggested there are consequences of face mask protection. The entire letter is false misrepresentation. This comes from 36 years of employment as a registered nurse and an EMT-I.
Fact: face masks are an integral part of all medical facilities infection control programs. Fact: breeding bacteria, trench mouth, and thrush formation usually comes from poor physical and oral hygiene. Fact: These face masks, when properly applied, actually do prevent the thrush and bacteria from entering respiratory systems to a significant effect, particularly when others wear these masks. Fact: thrush is often associated with those who have compromised immune systems. Fact: the virus is normally transmitted via droplets in the air. Fact: surgical masks are often worn for considerable length of time when surgery is performed.
It's not scientifically determined that these masks do not prevent disease and viruses. They're a barrier to keeping the droplets on the outside of the mask. The droplets are the problem, breathing and talking also are part of the issue.
CDC also advises to replace and wash cloth masks frequently, and throw away the disposable ones when arriving home. It also strongly recommends washing hands upon removal of the masks. In addition strict social distancing is strongly encouraged for everyone's protection.
Yes, masks are not a cure-all, but they do provide a significant level of protection to reducing the coronavirus.
Sounds like another Trump supporter who doesn't know what he/she is talking about.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr
New Hampton
